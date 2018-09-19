Two indicted after dismembered body of missing man found in woods

LIVINGSTON - Two men have been indicted for their roles in the killing and dismembering of an Ascension Parish man.

A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office said 31-year-old Morgan Martin and 27-year-old Duane Bissel were charged with second-degree murder. A grand jury handed down the indictment Tuesday. Their arraignment is set for September 26.

Martin is accused of shooting Michael Neufeld and Bissell is accused of dismembering the body. Reports say that Neufeld's body was found stuffed in containers along the side of a road in Livingston Parish.

Neufeld was reported missing in Ascension Parish in July.

Along with Martin and Bissell, several other people were also arrested in connection to the crime.