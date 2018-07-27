Two in custody, two injured in Bourbon Street shooting

88°
NEW ORLEANS - Two people are currently in custody after an early morning shooting on Bourbon Street.

NOPD says two people were shot around 4:58 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bourbon and Conti Street, WWL-TV reports. One person was shot in the shoulder and the stomach. The other was hit in the leg.

Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

NODP District Commander Nick Gernon said there wasn't a fight between the four before the shooting. Gernon said the suspects just walked up to the victims and opened fire.

Investigators believe that the suspects knew the victims before the attack. Authorities have not released the suspect's identities at this time.

