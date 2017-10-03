Two in custody after shooting, manhunt near Iroquois Street

BATON ROUGE - Police say two suspects are in custody after a shooting and a brief manhunt in Baton Rouge Monday night.

The search began after police responded to reports of dozens of shots fired on Iroquois Street around 6:45 p.m Monday. Shortly afterward, police began blocking off portions of Seneca Street, Iroquois Street, and Plank Road as officers searched the area for a suspect they believe to be armed with an assault rifle.

Police, along with K-9 units, searched the area for the heavily armed suspect for a little over an hour until two suspects were taken into custody.

Police activity on Seneca St, Plank Rd and surrounding streets. Officer warned me whoever their looking for is heavily armed. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/DDuYQuHp4U — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) October 3, 2017

Police say the two suspects opened fire on a passing vehicle on Iroquois Street as a Street Crimes unit was driving by. The two then fled from police until they were eventually captured.

Black car was shot up by two people while Street Crimes unit was passing on Iroquois St, two suspects put into custody after fleeing. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/5vldHliZZx — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) October 3, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.