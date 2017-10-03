80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two in custody after shooting, manhunt near Iroquois Street

15 hours 17 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, October 02 2017 Oct 2, 2017 October 02, 2017 6:59 PM October 02, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police say two suspects are in custody after a shooting and a brief manhunt in Baton Rouge Monday night.

The search began after police responded to reports of dozens of shots fired on Iroquois Street around 6:45 p.m Monday. Shortly afterward, police began blocking off portions of Seneca Street, Iroquois Street, and Plank Road as officers searched the area for a suspect they believe to be armed with an assault rifle.

Police, along with K-9 units, searched the area for the heavily armed suspect for a little over an hour until two suspects were taken into custody.

Police say the two suspects opened fire on a passing vehicle on Iroquois Street as a Street Crimes unit was driving by. The two then fled from police until they were eventually captured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days