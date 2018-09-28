Two in critical condition after crash shuts down Old Scenic Highway in Baker

BAKER - Authorities are responding to a serious crash on LA 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish Friday afternoon.

The wreck was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Old Scenic Highway near Groom Road. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The highway is currently shut down at the scene of the crash.

Police are closing Old Scenic Highway at Groom Road due to a head-on collision with multiple injuries. Avoid the area heading towards Zachary. — WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) September 28, 2018

There's no word on what may have caused the crash.