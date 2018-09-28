78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two in critical condition after crash shuts down Old Scenic Highway in Baker

2 hours 9 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 September 28, 2018 5:16 PM September 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Authorities are responding to a serious crash on LA 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish Friday afternoon.

The wreck was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Old Scenic Highway near Groom Road. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The highway is currently shut down at the scene of the crash.

There's no word on what may have caused the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days