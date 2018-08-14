93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two hurt in shooting on Shelley Street, third reported in BR Tuesday

52 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 4:27 PM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating yet another shooting in the Baton Rouge area Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Shelley Street and Beechwood Drive. Authorities said two people were hurt, but they appeared to be in stable condition.

It's the third shooting reported in the city Tuesday after two people were injured in separate incidents around Florida Boulevard earlier in the day.

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days