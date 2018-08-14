Two hurt in shooting on Shelley Street, third reported in BR Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating yet another shooting in the Baton Rouge area Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Shelley Street and Beechwood Drive. Authorities said two people were hurt, but they appeared to be in stable condition.

#UPDATE: Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Shelley Street. Police seem to be focusing on the green house. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Ytgi4UxG4n — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) August 14, 2018

It's the third shooting reported in the city Tuesday after two people were injured in separate incidents around Florida Boulevard earlier in the day.

