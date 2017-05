Two hurt in shooting on Chippewa Street

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting on Chippewa Street that left two injured Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Chippewa Street near Plank Road.

According to BRPD, two victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. Police also said one of the victims may be a teenager.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.