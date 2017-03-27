82°
Two hurt in Davenport Avenue shooting

1 hour 3 minutes 23 seconds ago March 27, 2017 Mar 27, 2017 Monday, March 27 2017 March 27, 2017 1:52 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating a shooting off Highway 19 in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Davenport Avenue. Two people were hurt but police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police could not provide any further details at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.

