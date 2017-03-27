Two hurt in Davenport Avenue shooting

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating a shooting off Highway 19 in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Davenport Avenue. Two people were hurt but police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police could not provide any further details at this time.