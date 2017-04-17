75°
Two hurt in crash on I-110 near Evangeline Street

1 hour 16 minutes 25 seconds ago April 17, 2017 Apr 17, 2017 Monday, April 17 2017 April 17, 2017 9:36 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – First responders say two people were hurt in a crash on I-110 near the Evangeline Street Exit Monday morning.

The crash happened before 9:15 a.m. Monday morning and closed two leftl lanes for more than an hour.  Sources tell WBRZ that one person is in “very serious” condition. A second person is in stable condition.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the front of a red pickup truck. Baton Rouge EMS is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.

