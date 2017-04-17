Two hurt in crash on I-110 near Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE – First responders say two people were hurt in a crash on I-110 near the Evangeline Street Exit Monday morning.

The crash happened before 9:15 a.m. Monday morning and closed two leftl lanes for more than an hour. Sources tell WBRZ that one person is in “very serious” condition. A second person is in stable condition.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the front of a red pickup truck. Baton Rouge EMS is on the scene.

