Two hurt in crash on Greenwell Springs Road

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Two people were hurt in a crash near Greenwell Springs Road.

Witnesses told News 2 the crash happened on Greenwell Springs Road near Jim Price Road. Pictures from the scene appear to show a white truck that crashed into a tree. Witnesses said the truck may belong to the Baton Rouge Water Company.

Two people were injured. The extent of the injuries in unknown.

