Two hurt after shooting on Winbourne Avenue

19 hours 56 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, January 24 2018 Jan 24, 2018 January 24, 2018 7:30 PM January 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting in North Baton Rouge Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Winbourne near Blackwell Drive. Police say a 17-year-old male victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed a second victim was taken to a hospital. That person's injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

