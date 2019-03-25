Two houses damaged after someone set a truck on fire in a driveway

BATON ROUGE – Flames from a truck intentionally set ablaze jumped from the parked vehicle to homes on either side of the driveway overnight, damaging both houses.

The fire department labeled the fire as arson and is investigating. No suspects were identified in a morning news release about the incident.

Two houses in the 800 block of South Eugene Street between McGrath and Government Street were damaged when the fire spread from the truck. One home was occupied, the other was vacant, the fire department said.

Fire fighters quickly got the fire under control when they arrived but said flames and smoke caused moderate damage to both houses.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.

