70°
Latest Weather Blog
Two hospitalized after truck hits train on Government Street
BATON ROUGE- Two people were hospitalized after a truck ran into a stopped train early Sunday morning.
According to authorities, emergency crews responded around 2 a.m. to the accident that happened in the 1400 block of Government Street.
The two patients were transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Meet Eli Jackson, LSU's longtime master locksmith
-
Georgia-Pacific hosts job fair for workers impacted by plant layoffs
-
Different spellings on Garden District street signs
-
Group repairing Memorial Stadium ahead of event commemorating Baton Rouge Bus Boycott
-
BREC to renovate boxing facility, North 14th Street Park