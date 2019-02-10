70°
Two hospitalized after truck hits train on Government Street

Sunday, February 10 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Two people were hospitalized after a truck ran into a stopped train early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, emergency crews responded around 2 a.m. to the accident that happened in the 1400 block of Government Street.

The two patients were transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

