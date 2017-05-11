73°
Latest Weather Blog
Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Siegen Lane Wednesday night.
The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Siegen Lane near Airline Highway.
Sources say the crash occurred when a motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle. The driver was reportedly ejected from the bike and into another vehicle, injuring a second driver.
Police say the two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both victims are in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students make prosthetic hand for classmate using 3D printer
-
Elementary students donate money for EBRSO bulletproof vests
-
Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane
-
Large barge tipped over in False River, been there since August
-
Judge lifts Council on Aging director's restraining order against client's family