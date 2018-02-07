Two honored with Acie J. Belton Life Achievement award

BATON ROUGE - Two local community leaders will be recognized at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center Annual Masquerade Ball Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Office of Public Information, Torsor Bell-Toussant and Casey Phillips will be presented with the Acie J. Belton Life Achievement award. The award recognizes people for giving a lifetime of service in their community.

Bell-Toussant is owner-operator of Klassy Styles, LLC. She has planned and organized the Scotlandville Easter Parade for more than 10 years. In addition, Mrs. Bell-Toussant sponsors an Easter Egg Hunt and Basket Give-A-Way after each parade.

Phillips is Director of The Walls Project and offers Futures Fund, a program that focuses on preparing youth for their future. Most recently Mr. Phillips spear-headed and coordinated the MLK Day of Service event in Scotlandville.

Scotlandville resident Acie J. Belton, for whom the honor was named, was a leader in the Civil Rights movement in Baton Rouge and founder of the Baton Rouge Second Ward Voter’s League. He was appointed to serve on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council and was a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Bi-Racial Committee and Camphor Memorial Baptist Church.