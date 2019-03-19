46°
Two guilty pleas in gunfire that hurt tourist last year

Tuesday, March 19 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people have pleaded guilty in connection with gunfire that wounded a New Orleans tourist last September.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says in a news release that the gunman, 20-year-old Byron Wilson, and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Derrion Robinson, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated battery.

Wilson also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Robinson was placed on three years' probation.

The release says they were among a group involved in a dispute on the afternoon of Sept. 23. Prosecutors say Wilson fired a gun. He missed his intended target, but one shot struck a bystander in the thigh.

Robinson was charged for encouraging the shooting. The release says their plea agreements were approved by the victim.

