46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two guilty pleas in gunfire that hurt tourist last year

54 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 March 19, 2019 7:19 AM March 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people have pleaded guilty in connection with gunfire that wounded a New Orleans tourist last September.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says in a news release that the gunman, 20-year-old Byron Wilson, and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Derrion Robinson, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated battery.

Wilson also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Robinson was placed on three years' probation.

The release says they were among a group involved in a dispute on the afternoon of Sept. 23. Prosecutors say Wilson fired a gun. He missed his intended target, but one shot struck a bystander in the thigh.

Robinson was charged for encouraging the shooting. The release says their plea agreements were approved by the victim.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days