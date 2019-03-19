46°
Two found, one missing after tugboat capsizes on Mississippi River

Tuesday, March 19 2019
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Reports say one person is missing after a tugboat capsized Monday night on the Mississippi River.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 54-foot vessel Seattle Slew capsized near Myrtle Grove Fleet in Plaquemines Parish north of Port A La Hache around 8:12 p.m. Authorities say there were three people on board at the time.

Officials searched the area and recovered two people. One other person was reported missing.

The cause of the capsizing is under investigation. 

