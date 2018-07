Two found dead after reported shooting in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH - Deputies say two people were found dead after they received reports of a shooting in a St. Mary Parish neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported before 11 a.m. in the Glencoe area on Highway 83. The sheriff's office says two people were found dead. Authorities have not released anymore info regarding the manner of the victims' deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.