Two females grazed by gunfire debris on Sycamore Street
BATON ROUGE - Two females were reportedly grazed by gunfire debris on Sycamore Street near N. Foster Drive on Monday evening.
Officials were called to the 5200 block of Sycamore Street just before 9:30 p.m.
Initial reports indicated the two were grazed by gunfire. An update of the incident from police revealed the two were struck by debris that was apparently kicked-up by the gunfire.
The extent of the two individuals injuries is known at this time. Both females refused to be transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.