69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two females grazed by gunfire debris on Sycamore Street

11 hours 38 minutes 34 seconds ago April 24, 2017 Apr 24, 2017 Monday, April 24 2017 April 24, 2017 9:38 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Two females were reportedly grazed by gunfire debris on Sycamore Street near N. Foster Drive on Monday evening.

Officials were called to the 5200 block of Sycamore Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicated the two were grazed by gunfire. An update of the incident from police revealed the two were struck by debris that was apparently kicked-up by the gunfire. 

The extent of the two individuals injuries is known at this time. Both females refused to be transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, according to police. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days