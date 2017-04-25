Two females grazed by gunfire debris on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE - Two females were reportedly grazed by gunfire debris on Sycamore Street near N. Foster Drive on Monday evening.

Officials were called to the 5200 block of Sycamore Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicated the two were grazed by gunfire. An update of the incident from police revealed the two were struck by debris that was apparently kicked-up by the gunfire.

The extent of the two individuals injuries is known at this time. Both females refused to be transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.