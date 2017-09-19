85°
Two families displaced after apartment fire on Newcastle Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Photos from an apartment complex on Newcastle Avenue shows the aftermath of a fire that has displaced several people.
The burned out apartment at Afton Oaks was spotted around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, no injuries were reported, but two families have been displaced as a result of the fire.
