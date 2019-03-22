Two facing drug charges after search of Southern University dorm

Photo: Kendall Richard and Abraham Goodwin III

BATON ROUGE - Two men are facing charges after they allegedly smoked marijuana in a dorm room on Southern University’s campus.

According to arrest documents, Kendall Richard and Abraham Goodwin III were in the room Thursday. While searching the dorm authorities found multiple cut cigar wrappings with a "green leafy" substance inside. They also found 26.1 grams of a "green leafy" substance and a digital scale.

After getting consent to searching Richard's vehicle, authorities located approximately $1,000 in cash.

Both suspects were charged with possession with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having drugs in a drug-free zone.