Two facing drug charges after search of Southern University dorm

48 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 March 22, 2019 9:09 AM March 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Kendall Richard and Abraham Goodwin III

BATON ROUGE - Two men are facing charges after they allegedly smoked marijuana in a dorm room on Southern University’s campus.

According to arrest documents, Kendall Richard and Abraham Goodwin III were in the room Thursday. While searching the dorm authorities found multiple cut cigar wrappings with a "green leafy" substance inside. They also found 26.1 grams of a "green leafy" substance and a digital scale.

After getting consent to searching Richard's vehicle, authorities located approximately $1,000 in cash.

Both suspects were charged with possession with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having drugs in a drug-free zone.  

