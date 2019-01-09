Two facing charges after marijuana, gun found inside home

Photo: Austin Waite and Michael Terrell

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities arrested two men on drug charges after executing a search warrant Monday.

Narcotics detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office went to a residence in the 11500 block of Tannis Road in St. Amant after receiving information that there were drugs at the home.

Inside the home authorities found marijuana, a handgun, and cash. Austin Waite and Michael Terrell were arrested at the scene. According to the sheriff's office, there was also a juvenile at the residence at the time of the search. The juvenile was released to a next of kin.

The suspects were charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of someone under 17.