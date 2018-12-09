41°
Latest Weather Blog
Two face possible life sentence in gun, drug case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal authorities in New Orleans say two Tangipahoa Parish men have pleaded guilty to charges involving the distribution of cocaine and heroin, as well as firearm possession.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says in a news release that 42-year-old Jerry Pea of Ponchatoula and 35-year-old James Jackson of Hammond pleaded guilty Thursday.
U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's release says that each man faces the possibility of decades in prison for the drug charges.
Each could be sentenced to life in prison for the gun charge - possessing a firearm during a narcotics transaction. Sentencing is set for March 14.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Instant Classic: Zachary's late touchdown lifts Broncos past West Monroe 27-24
-
Zachary wins back to back titles after late game winning touchdown
-
John Curtis blows out Catholic High to win their 27th state title
-
U-High Cubs go back-to-back for first time in program history
-
Amite snaps 14-year title drought