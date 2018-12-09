41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two face possible life sentence in gun, drug case

Sunday, December 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal authorities in New Orleans say two Tangipahoa Parish men have pleaded guilty to charges involving the distribution of cocaine and heroin, as well as firearm possession.
  
The U.S. Attorney's Office says in a news release that 42-year-old Jerry Pea of Ponchatoula and 35-year-old James Jackson of Hammond pleaded guilty Thursday.
  
U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's release says that each man faces the possibility of decades in prison for the drug charges.
  
Each could be sentenced to life in prison for the gun charge - possessing a firearm during a narcotics transaction. Sentencing is set for March 14.
