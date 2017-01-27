52°
Two face federal charges for August bank robberies in New Orleans, Slidell

January 27, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Dwayne Anthony "Butter" Winans Jr

NEW ORLEANS - Two men are facing federal charges after they were accused of being involved in bank robberies in New Orleans and Slidell.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite's office says 22-year-old Dwayne Anthony "Butter" Winans Jr. and 21-year-old Bryson Tuesno are charged together in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies. One occurred at a Regions Bank in New Orleans, the other was at a Gulf Coast Bank in Slidell.

Winans is also accused of another New Orleans bank robbery that occurred Aug. 4 in which the FBI says he disguised himself as a woman, and two Aug. 12 carjackings.

Both Winans and Tueseno are charged with obstruction of justice for destroying a Toyota Camry that Winans is accused of stealing.

It's unclear whether the men have attorneys.

