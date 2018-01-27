Two drug busts made in Iberville Parish, three in custody

IBERVILLE PARISH- Deputies seized six pounds of marijuana in two cases Thursday and Friday, the sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, Iberville narcotics searched a home on Carville and made two arrests. On Friday in St. Gabriel, another man was arrested in a traffic stop.

The Carville search yielded cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana and a gun. Terrance Cushenberry, 25, and LaQuinton Johnson, 32, were arrested on drug and firearm charges.

On Friday, deputies seized five pounds of marijuana and a handgun in a St. Gabriel traffic stop. Brennan Cushenberry, was arrested on drug and firearms charges.

It is not clear whether the Terrance Cushenberry and Brennan Cushenberry are related.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said drug dealing will not be tolerated in Iberville.

“You will find no safe haven in Iberville Parish to sell drugs to our kids and to the citizens of this parish," Stassi said. "We are watching. You will be caught, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted!”