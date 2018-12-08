Two drivers killed in head-on crash in West Feliciana Parish early Saturday morning

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in West Feliciana Parish early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 421 in West Feliciana Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 22-year-old Mary Cagle of Monroe and 29-year-old Shelby Deal of Fayette, MS.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as Deal was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger southbound in the northbound lanes of travel of US Hwy 61. At the same time, Cagle was driving northbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2016 Honda CRV.

As Deal was traveling the wrong way, his Charger struck the CRV head-on, State Police said. The Charger then entered the median and became engulfed in flames after the collision.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts during the crash but suffered fatal injuries as a result.

It is unknown if Impairment is a factor for either driver, according to State Police. Standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

State Police said this crash remains under investigation.