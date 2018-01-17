Two-dozen wrecks reported in Ascension Parish this morning

GONZALES – Emergency officials staffed the operations center overnight and all day Wednesday as Ascension Parish dealt with the impacts of a deep freeze.

As of 10 o'clock Wednesday morning, twenty-four wrecks were reported on parish highways. Authorities continued to warn drivers to stay off the roads.

Also around 10 o'clock, authorities announced gas service was restored to the Pelican Point area. It had reported low gas pressure earlier in the morning as the system was strained by an unusual amount of use as people cranked up heating systems overnight.

