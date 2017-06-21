Two die in California due to extreme heat

PHOENIX - Authorities in California say two elderly people died because of an extreme heat wave scorching the Southwest U.S.

Santa Clara County officials say a 72-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman died Monday in San Jose, where temperatures reached 94 degrees.

Officials said in a statement Wednesday one of the two was homeless and lived in a car.

Santa Clara County spokeswoman Marina Hinestrosa says she can't provide any other information on the people who died due to health privacy laws.

A National Weather Service heat advisory is in effect until Thursday at 9 p.m.

Santa Clara County is forecast to get high temperatures ranging from 90 to 100 degrees.