Two die in bizarre tractor accidents
ST. FRANCISVILLE- Two men died in unrelated and unusual tractor accidents Tuesday, authorities say.
A man working on a tractor on Highway 10 hit a tree, and a limb fell on him and killed him.
On nearby Sage Hill Road, a man got off a tractor and was somehow run over by it.
The victims' names and ages have not been released at this time.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
