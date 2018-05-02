84°
Two die in bizarre tractor accidents

Wednesday, May 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE- Two men died in unrelated and unusual tractor accidents Tuesday, authorities say.

A man working on a tractor on Highway 10 hit a tree, and a limb fell on him and killed him.

On nearby Sage Hill Road, a man got off a tractor and was somehow run over by it.

The victims' names and ages have not been released at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

