Two die in bizarre tractor accidents

ST. FRANCISVILLE- Two men died in unrelated and unusual tractor accidents Tuesday, authorities say.

A man working on a tractor on Highway 10 hit a tree, and a limb fell on him and killed him.

On nearby Sage Hill Road, a man got off a tractor and was somehow run over by it.

The victims' names and ages have not been released at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.