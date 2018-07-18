87°
Two deputies injured, five teens arrested after shootout in Jefferson Parish

Wednesday, July 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JEFFERSON PARISH - Authorities say five teens have been arrested and two deputies were injured after an officer-involved shooting and a chase that happened Wednesday morning in Jefferson Parish.

Deputies responded to reports of a group of teens pulling on car door handles in Metairie near the intersection of Esplanade and Severn, WWL-TV reports. When deputies tried to make an arrest, the teens fled. JPSO reports that the deputies shot at the suspects and both were struck by their vehicle.

WWL says the deputies were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Four people were arrested at the scene. Authorities also found two handguns. Reports say the suspect's vehicle was reported stolen out of New Orleans.

Authorities say a fifth suspect was arrested in a boat at an industrial park.

JPSO reports that the ages of the alleged suspects are 13,16,17 and 19.

