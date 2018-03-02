Latest Weather Blog
Two dead in reported shooting at Central Michigan University
UPDATE: University police say the two people dead are not students.
Authorities believe the shooting started as a domestic situation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.
According to the Detroit Free Press, two people are confirmed dead.
The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.
The city says the male suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
The school released the information on its Facebook page around 9:30 a.m. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday morning. Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing.
CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0— Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018
