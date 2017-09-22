Two dead after car bursts into flames following crash

ST. LANDRY- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that killed a driver and their passenger after the vehicle struck multiple objects and burst into flames.

The crash took place on US 167 near Belle Ridge Road in St. Landry Parish shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle involved in the crash was being pursued by Opelousas Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say an officer attempted to stop the driver of a 2015 Dodge Dart traveling the wrong way down a one-way street.

The vehicle fled from officers and drove northbound on US 167 approaching a right curve. For unknown reasons, the vehicle missed the curve and ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree, a utility pole and a building causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

The two occupants were trapped inside the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.