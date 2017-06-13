88°
Latest Weather Blog
Two contracts awarded for drainage project in Central
CENTRAL – The city of Central announced that two contracts were awarded for the cleaning of canals and ditches in an effort to improve the city's drainage system.
The contracts were awarded to Looks Great Services from Columbia, MS.
According to city officials, $4 million have been allocated for the project. The cleaning includes some of the worst areas of drainage blocked by the flood from August.
The city previously faced delays for the project after it ran into issues the first time it asked contractors for bids. Central Mayor Junior Shelton said that CSRS, an engineering firm hired by the city, is working on mapping grids and preliminary work needed for the long-term drainage plan.
For more information or to report any drainage concerns, please call IBTS at 225-262-5000 or Mayor Shelton at 225-261-5988.
For more information or to report any drainage concerns, please call IBTS at 225-262-5000 or Mayor Shelton at 225-261-5988.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD, other organizations help flood victims relax for a day
-
WANTED: Burglary circuit making its way across Hwy. 22
-
More than $950,000 raised; Kids surprised during annual Dream Home telecast
-
Flood surcharge on June water bills explained
-
Thieves stoop to new low by stealing electrical meters