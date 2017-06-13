88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two contracts awarded for drainage project in Central

June 13, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
CENTRAL – The city of Central announced that two contracts were awarded for the cleaning of canals and ditches in an effort to improve the city's drainage system. 

The contracts were awarded to Looks Great Services from Columbia, MS. 

According to city officials, $4 million have been allocated for the project. The cleaning includes some of the worst areas of drainage blocked by the flood from August. 

The city previously faced delays for the project after it ran into issues the first time it asked contractors for bids. Central Mayor Junior Shelton said that CSRS, an engineering firm hired by the city, is working on mapping grids and preliminary work needed for the long-term drainage plan. 

For more information or to report any drainage concerns, please call IBTS at 225-262-5000 or Mayor Shelton at 225-261-5988.

