State Police: Two confirmed dead after crash on LA 447 in Walker
WALKER- Two people are dead after a crash early Thursday morning.
The crash was reported on LA 447 before 8 a.m. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
The roadway is closed at crews clear the scene. Delays are expected.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Walker South Road closed at Cullen Dr. (Walker) due to a crash. Use alternate route.— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) May 10, 2018
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
