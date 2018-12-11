45°
Latest Weather Blog
Two children injured after school bus goes off-road
PORT ALLEN - School officials say two students were injured after a school bus went into a ditch in Port Allen.
The incident was reported before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the West Baton Rouge school bus was taking the head start students on a field trip when it took a turn, and one of the back tires went into a ditch. The ditch is located in the 600 block of Rosedale Road near North Jefferson Avenue.
There were 45 to 50 children on the bus at the time. School officials say two kids sustained minor injuries. The parents of the injured children were called to the scene.
The two children were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flying to the Fiesta Bowl? Check out the price of travel
-
Town of Livingston condemns home, vacates current tenant
-
Dawson Creek in Baton Rouge will be realigned
-
WATCH: Thomas Morstead gives glove to young Saints fan after Bucs win
-
Doctors urge proper hygiene, hand washing during strep throat season
Sports Video
-
WATCH: Thomas Morstead gives glove to young Saints fan after Bucs win
-
Monday evening sports update
-
Instant Classic: Zachary's late touchdown lifts Broncos past West Monroe 27-24
-
Zachary wins back to back titles after late game winning touchdown
-
John Curtis blows out Catholic High to win their 27th state title