Two children injured after school bus goes off-road

PORT ALLEN - School officials say two students were injured after a school bus went into a ditch in Port Allen.

The incident was reported before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the West Baton Rouge school bus was taking the head start students on a field trip when it took a turn, and one of the back tires went into a ditch. The ditch is located in the 600 block of Rosedale Road near North Jefferson Avenue.

There were 45 to 50 children on the bus at the time. School officials say two kids sustained minor injuries. The parents of the injured children were called to the scene.

The two children were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.