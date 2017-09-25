Two children hit by car after getting off of school bus in Shreveport

KSLA News 12

SHREVEPORT- Louisiana authorities say two children were hit by a car and injured after they got off their school bus.

Caddo Parish schools spokeswoman Mary Wood told news outlets that one suffered a broken leg and the other minor bumps and bruises Monday morning.

Police said the car's driver was not cited because the children entered the road before the bus crossing arm was extended.

The accident happened about 6:45 a.m. near Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School in Shreveport