54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two children die when stolen car full of young people flips

2 hours 51 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 April 15, 2018 10:40 AM April 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A stolen car full of young people flipped over on a Florida road, killing two children and injuring five others.
  
The Broward Sheriff's Office said the car was carrying seven children between 12 and 14 years old near Fort Lauderdale when the driver lost control at about 3 a.m. Sunday.
  
One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and another at the hospital. The other five were hospitalized.
  
The names and ages of the dead were not released. The crash remains under investigation and no further details were immediately released.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days