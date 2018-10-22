74°
Two children dead, three others injured after mobile home fire

Monday, October 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Authorities are investigating a fatal mobile home fire that claimed the lives of two children.

The fire was reported in Belle Chasse just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Highway 23. At the scene, firefighters found the remains of a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy inside the burned home.

Three other occupants were hospitalized with injuries which include smoke inhalation and thermal thermal burns. Those injures were sustained as the occupants tried to rescue the children. At least one firefighter was injured and treated at the scene.

The remains of two dogs were also discovered that the scene.

Investigators believe an the fire started in an addition on the mobile home, which was unoccupied at the time. A preliminarily investigation into the fire suggests that it was possibly an electrical fire.

