Two charged with attempting bank heist while dressed as nuns

3 hours 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, October 17 2017 Oct 17, 2017 October 17, 2017 11:56 AM October 17, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Morning Call
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - Two women have been charged with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.
  
Nineteen-year-old Swahilys Pedraza-Rodriguez, of New Haven, Connecticut, and 23-year-old Melisa Aquino Arias, of the Dominican Republic, appeared before a judge in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. They're also charged with robbing banks in Garfield and Teaneck, New Jersey, while wearing head scarves.
  
The Garfield heist was Sept. 28. The Teaneck heist was Sunday, when the women were arrested.
  
The FBI says the women - one armed with a pistol - also entered the Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 28. The women ran away without money after an alarm was triggered.
  
The FBI had posted surveillance photos on Twitter from the Pennsylvania heist.
  
The women's attorneys didn't immediately return messages Tuesday.

