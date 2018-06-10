Two charged in man's death following sand bar fight on West Pearl River

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies are investigating an incident that resulted in one person's death Saturday evening along the West Pearl River.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, authorities were dispatched to the sand bar on the West Pearl River just south of the Davis Landing Boat Launch Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies learned there had been a "disturbance" between two groups of individuals which resulted in a physical altercation.

Cameron Alphonso, 21, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Alden Kindergran, 23, was arrested for one count of disturbing the peace.

Both men were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jeffery Howell, 46, of Pearl River.

"This investigation is still active and ongoing, and additional charges and/or arrests maybe forthcoming," the sheriff's office said in a news release.