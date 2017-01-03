Two Central schools receive $4.2 million in assistance

CENTRAL – Two Central schools have received about $4.2 million in federal disaster assistance to return students to the classroom after last year's flood caused damage to their campuses.

FEMA announced Tuesday that Central Private School and Tanglewood Elementary School would recieve the aid.

Central Private School was awarded more than $3.7 million to place temporary facilities on its campus that students may attend during repairs to the permanent facility.

Tanglewood Elementary School was awarded more than $500,000 for temporary facilities and supplies needed to accommodate its students at three Central Community School System campuses.

A total of more than $57 million in FEMA grants has gone to Louisiana schools damaged during last year's flood. The state and FEMA continue to review ways to help flood-affected schools.

The funds were made available through FEMA's Public Assistance program, which reimburses local and state government and private nonprofit entities in 26 designated parishes for the repair of disaster-damaged facilities.