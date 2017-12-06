Two burned, one critically, in California fire

Image: The Missoulian

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Erratic winds are hampering efforts to battle a 100-acre (40-hectare) brushfire in Southern California that has left two people burned, one critically.

The fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles. Gusty Santa Ana winds have pushed it through the area.

Fire officials say some garages have been damaged but no houses have burned and hundreds of homes and businesses have been saved.

Authorities have not determined what sparked the fire but they say two people were found badly burned near the point of its origin near a McDonald's restaurant.

The blaze is one of four wildfires in Southern California that have burned some 200 homes and other buildings and prompted evacuation orders for at least 150,000 people.