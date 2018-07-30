89°
Latest Weather Blog
Two burned bodies found after fire in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department says two burned bodies found overnight show evidence of foul play.
According to WWL-TV, fire crews were called to a brush fire in Algiers around 11:35 p.m. Sunday night. When the fire was finally put out, charred remains were found.
Both bodies were burned beyond recognition. The deaths will be treated as homicides.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victims' names at a later time.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is also investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension man returns with LSU flag in viral Running with the Bulls...
-
Storm leaves a mess for Central residents to clean up
-
Pink flamingos mean more than decoration for a girl battling leukemia
-
College Drive near Chick-Fil-A to be closed for repairs
-
Lightning sparks house fire on Glenfield Drive