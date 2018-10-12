69°
Two Brusly police officers under investigation after alleged altercation with middle school student

2 hours 13 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 October 12, 2018 5:58 PM October 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Earth

BRUSLY - Two local police officers are on paid administrative leave after an alleged incident at Brusly Middle School last week.

According to a statement from Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux, the two officers were involved in an altercation with a student at the school on Oct. 5.

The police chief offered few details about the incident but said both officers have been placed on paid leave as Louisiana State Police investigates. State police tell WBRZ the investigation involves a use of force complaint.

The department says it plans to make no further comment on the investigation at this time.

