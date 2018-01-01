23°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two boil water advisories issued for Livingston Parish

Monday, January 01 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON-Two water systems in Livingston Parish are under boil water advisories after experiencing freeze-related problems overnight.

The Town of Livingston Water System  is under a boil advisory as well as French Settlement Water Company.

The Livingston advisory was issued this morning. It was reported that a well went down, but water is now back up and running. Samples will be tested as a precautionary measure. 

Due to holiday hours, water samples can't be turned in until Tuesday. It can take 48-72 hours to get water samples back.

French Settlement Water Company is experiencing lower pressure and discolored water in the Maurepas, Gunboat Island and Bear Island areas due to freeze related problems.

The boil water advisory there will remain in effect until the freeze and bacteriological samples can be collected.

