Two bodies found in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH - Two bodies have been discovered in Iberia Parish, according to KATC-TV.

A body was found in a ditch Saturday morning by a property owner who was clearing out weeds, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

The body was discovered shortly after 11 a.m. in a ditch in the 9000 block of Weeks Island Road near Lydia.

The body was released to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office. The Coroner's Office will determine the person's identity and manner of death, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Another body was also discovered in a pick-up truck outside of Dago's Seafood, located in the 3000 block of Darnall Road on Friday night. Investigators believe the death was a result of natural causes, according to KATC-TV.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.