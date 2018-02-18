Two bears burned in California wildfires released back into the wild

Photo: ABC News

CALIFORNIA- Officials say two bears that were badly burned in the largest wildfire in California history are settling back into their homes.

The animals received unusual treatment for their injured paws: fish skin grafts.

Recent photos and GPS tracking data show the female bears appear to be in good health as they move through Los Padres National Forest northwest of Los Angeles.

The adult bears were released into the forest last month after getting care for third-degree burns they suffered in December's Thomas fire.

Veterinarians treating the animals had stitched fish skins to their burned paws, then wrapped them with bandages of rice paper and corn husks.