71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two bears burned in California wildfires released back into the wild

4 hours 18 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, February 18 2018 Feb 18, 2018 February 18, 2018 4:22 PM February 18, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: ABC News

CALIFORNIA- Officials say two bears that were badly burned in the largest wildfire in California history are settling back into their homes.

The animals received unusual treatment for their injured paws: fish skin grafts. 

Recent photos and GPS tracking data show the female bears appear to be in good health as they move through Los Padres National Forest northwest of Los Angeles.

The adult bears were released into the forest last month after getting care for third-degree burns they suffered in December's Thomas fire.

Veterinarians treating the animals had stitched fish skins to their burned paws, then wrapped them with bandages of rice paper and corn husks. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days