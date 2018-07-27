94°
Two attempt to burglarize gun store by ramming building with car
PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities in Ascension are searching for two suspects who attempted to burglarize a gun store.
Early Thursday morning, the suspects attempted to get inside Herbert Guns on Airline Highway. Authorities say the two rammed the side of the building several times with a stolen 2016 Volkswagen GTI.
After failing to get inside, the suspects fled the scene. The stolen car was located but the two suspects are still at large.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
