Two Ascension schools to move from host locations following flood

Image via Google Maps

ST. AMANT – Two Ascension schools will move from their host sites since the August flood to temporary facilities on Mar. 6.

Lake Elementary will move from host sites Duplessis Primary, Prarieville Middle and the old RPCC campus to temporary buildings on its home campus. St. Amant Primary will move its PreK through second grades from G.W. Carver Primary to the old RPCC campus so the entire school is on a single site.

Both schools have been at their respective host sites since the August flood. Teachers will move their classroom materials over the weekend in preparation for the start of school on Monday. According to Ascension Public Schools, parents will receive information about schedules, bus and car drop-off/pick-up and classroom locations.

"This is yet another significant step toward our flood recovery, and we are very appreciative of all the hard work of internal and external partners that have made this happen," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

St. Amant High School returned to its campus on Feb. 13 and Galvez Primary returned on Mar. 2 After Lake Elementary and St. Amant Primary's move, the last flooded school to leave a host site will be Galvez Middle.

For more flood recovery updates, visit www.apsb.org.